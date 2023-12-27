SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Lowered by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,024 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.88. 1,194,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,104. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $56.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

