SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.90% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $158,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.15. 278,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,713. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

