SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Increased by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 20.5% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 951,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

