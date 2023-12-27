SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lifted by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

