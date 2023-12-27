SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $38,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,092,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

