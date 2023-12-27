SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Increased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,236,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,122 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 6.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.86% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $133,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,818 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $371,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,176. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

