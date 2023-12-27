SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Position Raised by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

