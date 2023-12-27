SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 6.1% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $79,812,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after buying an additional 242,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after buying an additional 237,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

