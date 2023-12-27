SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.87. The company had a trading volume of 160,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,223. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

