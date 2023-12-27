Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 54,178 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,178 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 3.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. 326,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,947. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

