Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 196,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

