Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.28 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,708,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,254,344. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $836.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.37.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

