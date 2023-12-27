Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,942. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

