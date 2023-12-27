Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.97 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $257.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

