Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,564. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

