Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $81.96. 190,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,431. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

