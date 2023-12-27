Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,392. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

