Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 990 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 123,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,761. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $97.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

