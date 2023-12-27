Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.56. 93,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,469. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

