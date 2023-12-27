Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.36. 89,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

