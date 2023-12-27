Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Melius downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.