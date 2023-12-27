SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Corning accounts for 0.9% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 503,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

