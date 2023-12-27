SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,554 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.04. The stock had a trading volume of 383,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,146. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

