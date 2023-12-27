SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,773 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. Accenture comprises about 1.4% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.63. 234,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,224. The stock has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.53. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,129,320. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

