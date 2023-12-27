SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

KO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,530. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

