SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. 997,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,149. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

