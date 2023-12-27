SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,743. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,243,397. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

