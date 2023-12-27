SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $524,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.35. 108,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.