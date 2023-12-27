SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DE traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $399.82. 161,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

