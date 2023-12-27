SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.63. 2,003,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $167.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

