SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,418. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

