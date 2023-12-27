SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Get Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. 2,675,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,912,090. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.