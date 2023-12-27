Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after buying an additional 2,789,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 155,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

