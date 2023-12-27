Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Stantec has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of STN opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stantec by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 3,779.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

