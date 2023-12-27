Starwood Property Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,127 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical volume of 2,435 put options.
STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Shares of STWD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 435,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,948. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.84%.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
