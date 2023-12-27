Starwood Property Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,127 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical volume of 2,435 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 435,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,948. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

