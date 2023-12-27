State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Lowered by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 304.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 997,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.