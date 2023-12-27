Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CFO Sells $1,178,950.00 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 506,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

