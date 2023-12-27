Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. 872,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

