Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.94 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $207.12 and a 1 year high of $263.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.