Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.63

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 1021968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Stellantis

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

