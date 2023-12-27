Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 2.7%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 899,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,006,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Stem by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,438 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stem by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stem by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

