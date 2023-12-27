Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for December 27th (AL, BMI, BWXT, CAC, EDU, FUSN, MAS, MDWD, NTNX, OTLK)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, December 27th:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

