StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHS. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st.
Chico’s FAS Stock Performance
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,622,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 332,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 605,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.
