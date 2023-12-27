StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHS. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,622,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 332,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 605,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.