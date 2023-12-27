StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.22. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 81,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 699,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

