StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Inuvo stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.22. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
