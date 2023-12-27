StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.35 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

