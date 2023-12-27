StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
