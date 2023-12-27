StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of RBCN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
