StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.62.

NYSE:SIX opened at $24.21 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 21.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 212,655 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 46.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 593.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $3,462,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

