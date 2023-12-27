StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

BYFC stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

