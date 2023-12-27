StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.71 on Friday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
