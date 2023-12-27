Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 581,181 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Stratasys worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday.

SSYS opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

